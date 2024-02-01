Budget 2024: New Manufacturing Units Face Higher Costs As Tax Benefit Ends

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman didn't announce any extension for the concessional tax rate for new manufacturing units, increasing costs for them.

Section 115BAB of the Income Tax Act offered companies setting up new plants in India were taxed at a lower rate of 15%. The scheme, announced in the 2019 budget, ends on on March 31, 2024.

"There were expectations of a two-year extension," Samir Kanabar, partner at Ernst & Young told NDTV Profit. "However, the tax holiday has not been set up in the budget."