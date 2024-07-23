Budget 2024: More Money Kept In Hands Of People, Says HDFC Life's Keki Mistry

The Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday was "very progressive" from a long-term point of view, and it kept more money in the hands of the people, according to Keki Mistry, chairperson of HDFC Life Insurance Co.

The stock markets reacted negatively initially because of the increase in the capital gains tax, but it will pull aside, Mistry told NDTV Profit.

He pointed out that the positives of the budget include indications for the growth momentum and the government's focus on employment generation and skilling. "Incentives have been given to sectors that are job machines."