Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper As Customs Duty Cut
Here's a look at all the customs duty revisions as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2024.

23 Jul 2024, 12:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A girl looking at her mobile phone. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
A girl looking at her mobile phone. (Source: Unsplash)

The government has proposed to reduce customs duty on mobile phones and related parts to 15%, in what is seen as a fillip to local manufacturing.

Here's a look at all the customs duty revisions as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2024:

  • Customs duty on mobile phones, related parts, chargers cut to 15%.

  • Customs duty on 25 critical minerals get exemption.

  • Customs duty on some brood stock, shrimp, fish feed cut to 5%.

  • Customs duty cut on real down-filling material from duck or goose.

  • Customs duty for manufacture of spandex yarn cut to 5% from 7.5%.

  • Export duty structure on raw hides, skin, leather to be simplified.

  • To reduce customs duty on gold, silver to 6%, platinum to 6.4%.

  • No customs duty on ferro nickel and blister copper.

  • No customs duty on oxygen-free copper for manufacture of resistors.

  • Customs duty raised on ammonium nitrate to 10% from 7.5%.

  • Customs duty raised on PVC flex banners to 25% from 10%.

  • Customs duty on some telecom equipment raised to 15% from 10%.

