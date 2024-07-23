Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper As Customs Duty Cut
Here's a look at all the customs duty revisions as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2024.
The government has proposed to reduce customs duty on mobile phones and related parts to 15%, in what is seen as a fillip to local manufacturing.
Customs duty on mobile phones, related parts, chargers cut to 15%.
Customs duty on 25 critical minerals get exemption.
Customs duty on some brood stock, shrimp, fish feed cut to 5%.
Customs duty cut on real down-filling material from duck or goose.
Customs duty for manufacture of spandex yarn cut to 5% from 7.5%.
Export duty structure on raw hides, skin, leather to be simplified.
To reduce customs duty on gold, silver to 6%, platinum to 6.4%.
No customs duty on ferro nickel and blister copper.
No customs duty on oxygen-free copper for manufacture of resistors.
Customs duty raised on ammonium nitrate to 10% from 7.5%.
Customs duty raised on PVC flex banners to 25% from 10%.
Customs duty on some telecom equipment raised to 15% from 10%.