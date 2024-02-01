Budget 2024: MGNREGA Allocation Raised To Rs 86,000 Crore, PM Kisan Outlay Unchanged

The government's allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee scheme has been hiked, while that of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme remained in line with the previous year.

The central government has allocated Rs 86,000 crore for India’s rural jobs guarantee programme in the upcoming fiscal 2025. That compares with Rs 60,000 crore earmarked for the scheme in FY24. The government allocated an additional spending of Rs 14,524 crore under the supplementary demand for grants.