Budget 2024: Memes Flood Internet Following Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech
All aboard the meme-ship, say aye!
The internet was flooded with memes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday
Let's take a look at what the memesters of the interweb have to say:
Budget day approaches.— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) July 22, 2024
People on twitter: pic.twitter.com/zbTbqxc7iS
Andhra Pradesh and Bihar got a major boost in their budget allocations. Incidentally, support from two of the major allies from these states helped the Bharatiya Janata Party to eke out a majority to form the government.
Meanwhile, the other states:
Other States Citizens Watching Bihar And Andra Pradesh getting â¹26,000 & 15,000 crores. #Budget2024pic.twitter.com/ZnoV9CLtdq— Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_) July 23, 2024
The middle-class, left unsatisfied, took to X to let off some steam.
Budget of middle-class every year after #BudgetSession #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/bwA4PF5RnQ— Marathi Walter ð®ð³ (@dotnagpur) July 23, 2024
Budget to middle class #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/ggTbJe5xIY— Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) July 23, 2024
Investors, who followed the updates most closely, are not off the meme spiral: