Budget 2024: Math Supports Economic Growth

Key macro figures in the Union Budget 2024-25 indicate continuing fiscal consolidation even as the government focused on creating employment, reskilling of labour and enabling financing for the micro, small & medium enterprises.

The Union government will target a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of the gross domestic product for the current financial year, compared to a target of 5.1% set in the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Tuesday. For the last fiscal too, the fiscal deficit has been revised to 5.6% of the GDP.

The anticipated reiteration of the reduction in the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of the GDP in fiscal 2026 is welcome, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.