Budget 2024: Math Supports Economic Growth
Key macro figures in the Union Budget 2024-25 indicate continuing fiscal consolidation even as the government focused on creating employment, reskilling of labour and enabling financing for the micro, small & medium enterprises.
The Union government will target a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of the gross domestic product for the current financial year, compared to a target of 5.1% set in the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Tuesday. For the last fiscal too, the fiscal deficit has been revised to 5.6% of the GDP.
The anticipated reiteration of the reduction in the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of the GDP in fiscal 2026 is welcome, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.
Gross borrowings are pegged at Rs 14.1 lakh crore, as estimated in the interim budget.
The modest reduction will give a significant boost to the bond markets, according to Suman Chowdhury, head of research at Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd.
A step-up in job creation will be positive for private consumption over the medium term, Chowdhury added.
The change in income-tax slabs and the direct benefit transfer to first-time workers is likely to spur consumption, particularly for small-ticket items, by increasing disposable incomes, according to Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank. "The budget's policy mix — including continued capex, job creation, support for manufacturing, agriculture and rural development — is likely to be positive for India's potential growth."
The government's capital expenditure for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025, has been retained at Rs 11.1 lakh crore, Sitharaman said. That is 3.4% of the GDP. In FY24, the revised target was Rs 9.4 lakh crore or 3.3% of the GDP.
Revenue receipts are estimated to rise 15% to Rs 31.3 lakh crore, net tax revenue to the Centre is pegged to rise 11% to Rs 25.8 lakh crore.
Amid a rise of 8.5% in total expenditure to Rs 44.4 lakh crore, revenue expenditure saw a modest rise of 2.2% to Rs 37.1 lakh crore.