Budget 2024: Manufacturers Demand Import Duty Hike On Paper, Paperboards

"Suitable safeguard, anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of various grades of paper should be expeditiously imposed, especially after the recommendation of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. With a 43% increase in imports of paper and paperboard in H1 of FY24 on the heels of a 25% increase in FY23 in volume terms, India's Paper Industry has asked for suitably increasing import duty on Paper in the upcoming Budget to provide a level playing field for domestic manufacturers," IPMA said in the statement.