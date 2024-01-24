Budget 2024: Litigation Digitisation, Amnesty Scheme Need Of The Hour For Customs Sector

There is a need to bring digital transformation to customs litigation, drawing parallels with the complete digitalisation of the GST litigation in India, according to Smita Singh, partner at S&A Law Offices. This would bring enhanced efficiency and transparency, she said.

Currently, the litigation process within customs relies entirely on physical documentation. When individuals need to respond to show-cause notices or file appeals, they are required to submit physical copies of their responses directly to the customs authorities.

The signatories must physically sign the relevant documents. The entire customs-related legal process is conducted using the traditional paper-based methods.

In comparison, the goods and services tax portal provides an online platform that enables users to submit responses to notices in various filing fields. Instead of relying on physical paperwork, businesses can use this online system to respond to official communications.

The portal offers automated case tracking, allowing users to monitor the progress and status of their cases in real time.