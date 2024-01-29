Budget 2024: Key Macro Numbers Investors Will Watch — In Charts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Feb. 1 present the interim budget before the general election in April-May.

An interim budget broadly includes an assessment of the current state of the economy, capex expenditures and receipts, as well as revised estimates of the current financial year and estimates for the year ahead. It's difference from a vote-on-account that seeks approvals for essential expenditure outlays until the elections. The next government will present a full budget after the Lok Sabha polls.

Despite being an interim budget, investors will focus on the government’s commitment to the medium-term fiscal consolidation path, if capex growth can continue with fiscal consolidation, and the supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb, according to a Goldman Sachs note.