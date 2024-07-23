Budget 2024: Karnataka Criticises Lack Of Fund Allocation For State

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Union government for not considering the southern state’s requests for budgetary allocations for multiple projects and programmes.

“(Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman has given an empty vessel to Karnataka," the chief minister said while addressing the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday. "PM Modi has given special grants to AP (Andhra Pradesh) and Bihar to save his chair.”

He said the announcement made in the previous budget to provide Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra irrigation project hasn't been followed through. Allocations of Rs 5,000 crore requested for comprehensive development of the underdeveloped Kalyana Karnataka region and grants requested for other backward taluks have also not been considered, he said.

Farmers in the state haven't been taken into account as no proposals were made in the budget about the irrigation projects for the Mahadayi Yojana, Mekedatu Yojana and Krishna Upper Bank, he said.

The chief minister also said that an allocation of Rs 11,485 crore, as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, was made for the construction of peripheral roads, the development of lakes, and developmental projects in Bengaluru Urban District. Besides, there was also the long-standing demand for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur, in northern Karnataka.

“The central government has not acknowledged any of these requests. It hasn't yet provided any grants for the projects announced to the state in the previous budget. Therefore, this time the proposed industrial corridor will remain only as a declaration," Siddaramaiah said.

"Although there are five ministers of state in the central cabinet, there is no benefit to the state; these five have failed to benefit the state,” he said.

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, too, expressed his disappointment with the budget. “Although Karnataka is at the forefront of industrial growth in the country, it's unfortunate that the Union Finance Minister representing the state has not announced any contribution here.”

Karnataka is a leader in sectors such as electric vehicles and green energy, among others, and is attracting a lot of foreign investment. Hence, there should have been proposals in the budget to supplement the industrial growth of Karnataka, he said.