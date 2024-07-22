Budget 2024: Industry Calls For Rationalising Solar Gear GST, Boost To Export-Oriented Segments

With renewable energy capacity additions rising to 71% of the new capacities added in FY24, industry officials are calling for the rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax for solar equipment and incentives for export-oriented segments in the July 2024 Union budget to support the achievement of the 2030 renewable energy target.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer of ReNew—a major renewable energy producer in India—has requested the government prioritise three measures for renewables in the July budget.

First, the government should introduce an incentive package for export-oriented sectors like green hydrogen and solar component manufacturing. Second, a new carbon mission should be launched to synergise current efforts. Third, all renewable energy projects above 50 MW should be classified as projects of national importance under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

According to Sinha, India should capitalise on the abundant opportunities available in the sector to become a global hub for renewable energy technology, green hydrogen, and related services. He also advocated for a uniform GST rate of 5% for battery energy storage systems and related components, as well as a reduction in customs duty on batteries for utility storage purposes.

Manjesh Nayak, co-founder and chief financial officer of Oorjan Cleantech Pvt., said that while the PM Surya Muft Bijli Yojana subsidy scheme generated interest among residential users, there have been issues in obtaining the subsidy. Nayak emphasised that the budget must incentivise the sector beyond this.