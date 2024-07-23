Budget 2024: Indexation Benefit Removed For Properties Bought After 2001, Government Clarifies

The government has clarified that the indexation benefit for properties bought after 2001 will be removed while retaining it for properties bought before 2001. This change is part of the proposal to reduce the long-term capital gains tax on immovable properties from 20% to 12.5%.

The proposal aims to simplify tax calculations, according to the Finance Secretary. He stated that the new rate without the indexation benefit is higher than the current rate with the indexation benefit. However, experts argue that removing the indexation benefit will significantly impact taxpayers.

Investors will pay tax on the difference between the actual cost and the sale consideration without adjusting for inflation. This change may lead to higher tax payments for sellers. Some experts believe that the removal of the indexation benefit will hinder the growth of the real estate sector.

The Finance Secretary clarified that the indexation benefit will still be applicable for properties bought before 2001. Experts from ICRA, Crisil, and other organisations have expressed concerns about the impact of this change on taxpayers and the real estate sector.