Budget 2024: How Social Media Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Announcements
As expected, there were no major announcements as the full budget will be presented after the general elections are held a few months from now.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This was her sixth Budget as Finance Minister.
At 58 minutes, this was her shortest budget speech. As expected, there were no major announcements as the full budget will be presented after the general elections are held a few months from now.
Platform X was soon flooded with opinions and funny memes as Netizens shared their take on the budget:
Budget 2024 Funny Memes And Reactions
BCom students watching the budget#Budget2024 ð§µ pic.twitter.com/iqq7QVqjLl— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2024
*Budget 2024 exists*— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) February 1, 2024
Me to my commerce friend #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/jPZ8M6EkVc
Nothing in the Finance Bill as well. They seem to have kept it all back for July 2024. #Budget2024 The shortest Finance Bill that I have seen in the last 20 years I have been tracking budgets! Including Interim budgets.— Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) February 1, 2024
For many years, I have been saying that we create too much drama around the budget and raise expectations of policy announcements to an unrealistically feverish pitch.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2024
The Budget is NOT necessarily the occasion for transformational policy announcements. Those can, and should,â¦ pic.twitter.com/hfqxnw4IUa
Budget in Nutshell.#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/hCA6hcrqVl— Ankur Patel (@AnkurPatel59) February 1, 2024
Middle class watching budget for income tax slab announcement#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/Uqi197De4n— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 1, 2024
Aaja tujhe budget samjha du pic.twitter.com/AYIntgexNi— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2024
#Budget2024 Extra budget allocated for Infra development in Lakshadweep— maithun (@Being_Humor) February 1, 2024
Maldives : pic.twitter.com/PL5hAQYrzR
Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hiked capital expenditure by 11% for the next fiscal to sustain world-beating economic growth rate while trimming the deficit in a reform-oriented interim budget that also gave relief to common man from disputed small tax demands of up to Rs 25,000.
Presenting a vote on account or an interim budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, as well as customs duty.
In less than an hour-long budget speech, she presented the Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a 'fragile' economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy.
Stating that every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through economic management and governance, she said the government, in its July budget, will present a detailed roadmap to make India a developed country.
(With PTI inputs)