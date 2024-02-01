NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: How Social Media Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Announcements
ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Strip 2024 Logo
leftpillar
Associate Sponsors
rightpillar

Budget 2024: How Social Media Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Announcements

As expected, there were no major announcements as the full budget will be presented after the general elections are held a few months from now.

01 Feb 2024, 01:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@anandmahindra</p></div>
Image Source: X/@anandmahindra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This was her sixth Budget as Finance Minister.

At 58 minutes, this was her shortest budget speech. As expected, there were no major announcements as the full budget will be presented after the general elections are held a few months from now.

Platform X was soon flooded with opinions and funny memes as Netizens shared their take on the budget:

Budget 2024 Funny Memes And Reactions

Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hiked capital expenditure by 11% for the next fiscal to sustain world-beating economic growth rate while trimming the deficit in a reform-oriented interim budget that also gave relief to common man from disputed small tax demands of up to Rs 25,000.

Presenting a vote on account or an interim budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, as well as customs duty.

In less than an hour-long budget speech, she presented the Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a 'fragile' economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Stating that every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through economic management and governance, she said the government, in its July budget, will present a detailed roadmap to make India a developed country.

(With PTI inputs)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT