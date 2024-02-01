Budget 2024 Highlights: Here Are The 5 Key Takeaways From Sitharaman's Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Wednesday. While the full budget for the next fiscal 2024-25 will be presented after the general election, Sitharaman made some key announcements and offered a glimpse of the government's road map for FY25 even if proposals may come during the year. Infrastructure spending and ease of doing business remain among the key focus areas.

The finance minister began by recounting the achievements of the Modi government. Here are the key takeaways from Sitharaman's budget speech: