Budget 2024 Highlights: Here Are The 5 Key Takeaways From Sitharaman's Speech
Sitharaman offered a glimpse of the government's road map for FY25 and beyond.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Wednesday. While the full budget for the next fiscal 2024-25 will be presented after the general election, Sitharaman made some key announcements and offered a glimpse of the government's road map for FY25 even if proposals may come during the year. Infrastructure spending and ease of doing business remain among the key focus areas.
The finance minister began by recounting the achievements of the Modi government. Here are the key takeaways from Sitharaman's budget speech:
Top Five Highlights From Sitharaman's Budget Speech
FY24 fiscal deficit seen lower than budgeted target at 5.8% of GDP; pegged at 5.1% in FY25 with an aim to reduce it to 4.5% by FY26.
FY25 gross market borrowings pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, net borrowing seen at Rs 11.75 lakh crore.
FY25 outlay for infrastructure increased by 11.1% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore or 3.4% of GDP.
Government to set up Rs 1 lakh crore corpus to back innovation.
Government plans to launch scheme for deserving sections of middle class living in rented houses or slums to build own houses.
Other Key Highlights
No changes in tax slabs in keeping with convention; FY25 tax receipts seen at Rs 26.02 lakh crore.
To withdraw direct tax demands of up to Rs 25,000 pending since up to FY10.
Extends tax benefits for startups till March 31, 2025.
Provision of Rs 75,000 crore as 50-year interest-free loan proposed for milestone-linked reforms by state governments.
Government aims to make 2 crore houses in next five years under PM Awaas Yojana - Grameen; close to achieving 3 crore target.
Coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 million tonnes to be set up by 2030.
40,000 rail bogeys to be converted to Vande Bharat standards
Greater adoption of e-buses to be encouraged.
Rooftop solar project to give 1 crore households 300 units of free electricity per month.
New scheme of bio manufacturing, bio foundry to be launched.
Blending of CNG and biogas will be mandated in phased manner
Government aims to take up next-gen reforms, build consensus with states.
Committee to be set up to make recommendations for setting up more hospitals.
There is a need to focus on poor, women, youths and farmers.
Government is focused on more comprehensive GDP or ‘governance, development, performance’.
Next five years will be years of unprecedented development
Trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has potential to fulfil all aspirations
Government will adopt economic policies that foster, sustain growth.