Budget 2024: High Capex Likely For Infrastructure Expansion, Say Brokerages

The interim Union budget 2024 will have a strong focus on capital expenditure to develop public infrastructure, according to brokerages.

Axis Securities Ltd. expects capex to increase by 10–15% in the next financial year from the Rs 10-lakh-crore target in the current fiscal. The focus is likely to continue on roads, water, metro, railways, defence, digital infrastructure and green technologies.

It highlighted that the private capex, which has been sluggish for the last several years, is expected to receive a much-needed push in the budget, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1