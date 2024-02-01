Budget 2024: Here's What The Budget Masters Have To Say

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the interim Union budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday.

The government's focus on infrastructure continued in the budget while paving the way for an increased financial consolidation, with positive surprise on the borrowings front. The housing sector stayed in the spotlight, and the government plans to set up a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus to back innovation.

While the full budget for the next financial year will be presented after the general election, Sitharaman made some key announcements with respect to taxes and provisions for states.

Here's what the Budget Masters from NDTV Profit's special budget shows have to say about the economic and financial roadmap announced in the budget: