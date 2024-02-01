Budget 2024: Here's What The Budget Masters Have To Say
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some key announcements with respect to the taxes and provisions for states.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the interim Union budget 2024 in Parliament on Thursday.
The government's focus on infrastructure continued in the budget while paving the way for an increased financial consolidation, with positive surprise on the borrowings front. The housing sector stayed in the spotlight, and the government plans to set up a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus to back innovation.
While the full budget for the next financial year will be presented after the general election, Sitharaman made some key announcements with respect to taxes and provisions for states.
Here's what the Budget Masters from NDTV Profit's special budget shows have to say about the economic and financial roadmap announced in the budget:
'Disinflation Budget'
Maneesh Dangi, founder, Macro Mosaic Investing and Research (Source: Company)
The fiscal deficit of 5.1% is sort of paving the way for the pivot for the ease in monetary policy, according to Maneesh Dangi, founder, Macro Mosaic Investing and Research. "This is not a growth budget, this is a disinflation budget, and essentially, very good in the long and medium term."
"I think increasingly the pivot will be back to a 2016–18 regime, where we will have a 4.5% fiscal deficit in one or two years and then, mostly the local household and private sector will help the economy grow."
'Corporate India To Push Pedal On Private Capex'
Rajiv Anand, Deputy MD, Axis Bank. (Source: NDTV Profit)
The budget clearly shows that the fiscal deficit is going to be managed in the next five years, Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director of Axis Bank Ltd., said. With the market expecting a fiscal deficit of 5.4%, the announced target is a "pleasant surprise", he said.
Fiscal arithmetic looks credible as capital expenditure increase is higher than the overall increase in expenses, which is positive. "We are certainly seeing private capex kicking in the last 8–12 quarters."
Since corporate accruals have been strong, much of this private capex has been funded by accruals. "After we get the uncertainty of the elections out of the way, we can expect that corporate India will push the pedal on private capex as we go forward."
States, Private Capex 'Must Do Bulk Of Heavy Lifting'
Ravi Dharamshi, Founder & CIO, ValueQuest Investment Advisors (Source: NDTV Profit)
There is a small disappointment on the capex number, Ravi Dharamshi, founder of ValueQuest Investment Advisors, said. From an equity markets perspective, "we were looking at it from a credibility and continuity aspect and I think on both the things, the budget has delivered".
There is credibility in the revenue numbers and tax buoyancy with a positive surprise in deficit numbers. The mantle is now passed to the RBI, and the upcoming elections in India and the U.S. are going to determine how equity markets are going to move.
Going forward, the Union government cannot be doing most of the heavy lifting, and the mix has to change, he said. "It will be the state government and private capex that will have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting."