Budget 2024: Here's What India Inc. Has To Say

In her 56-minute speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed new railway corridors, measures to boost green mobility, rural and urban housing push, among other proposals.

While the full budget will be presented after the general election, Sitharaman said the government's focus would be to reduce fiscal deficit to 5.1% in the next financial year from the estimated 5.8% in the current fiscal.

Here's what top executives from India Inc. have to say about the financial roadmap for the next fiscal: