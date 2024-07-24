Budget 2024: Government's Boost For Textile Sector—Allocation, Duty Cuts, Other Incentives

Indian textile got a boost from the government after it increased its budgetary allocation including customs duty cuts and other incentives to review the sectors growth.

The Indian government budgetary allocation for the textile ministry increased to Rs 4,417 crore for the financial year 2024–25 from Rs 4,389 in the previous year, signalling a strong commitment to bloating the sector. However, when compared to the revised budget estimate of Rs 3,443 crore for fiscal 2024, it is a substantial 28.29% increase from the previous year.