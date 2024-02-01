NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Government To Build More Hospitals, Encourage Cervical Vaccinations In Young Girls
ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Strip 2024 Logo
leftpillar
Associate Sponsors
rightpillar

Budget 2024: Government To Build More Hospitals, Encourage Cervical Vaccinations In Young Girls

Sitharaman also said that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all Asha and Anganwadi workers.

01 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cervical Cancer: The HPV vaccines are more effective if administered before being exposed to the virus.</p></div>
Cervical Cancer: The HPV vaccines are more effective if administered before being exposed to the virus.

The government will encourage vaccinations for girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer, along with building more hospitals across the country.

The government will set up a committee to make recommendations for setting up more hospitals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Thursday.

Sitharaman also said that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The newly designed UWin vaccination platform will be rolled out expeditiously, she said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT