Budget 2024: Government To Build More Hospitals, Encourage Cervical Vaccinations In Young Girls

The government will encourage vaccinations for girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer, along with building more hospitals across the country.

The government will set up a committee to make recommendations for setting up more hospitals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Thursday.

Sitharaman also said that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The newly designed UWin vaccination platform will be rolled out expeditiously, she said.