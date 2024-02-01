Budget 2024: FM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Corpus For Tech Research

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for long-term financing of technological research in the so-called sunrise domains.

The fund entails 50 years of interest-free loans, long-term financing or refinancing with long tenures with low or nil interest rates. That would encourage private sectors to scale up research and innovation.

The fund is aimed at India's tech-savvy youth, the finance minister said in her budget speech.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan and Jai Anusandhan'," she said. "Innovation is the foundation of technology."