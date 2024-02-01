NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: FM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Corpus For Tech Research
ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Strip 2024 Logo
leftpillar
Associate Sponsors
rightpillar

Budget 2024: FM Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Corpus For Tech Research

The fund entails 50 years of interest-free loans, long-term financing and refinancing with long tenor with low or nil interest rates.

01 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hand pointing at currency blockchain technology. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Hand pointing at currency blockchain technology. (Source: freepik)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for long-term financing of technological research in the so-called sunrise domains.

The fund entails 50 years of interest-free loans, long-term financing or refinancing with long tenures with low or nil interest rates. That would encourage private sectors to scale up research and innovation.

The fund is aimed at India's tech-savvy youth, the finance minister said in her budget speech.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan and Jai Anusandhan'," she said. "Innovation is the foundation of technology."

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT