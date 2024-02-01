Budget 2024: Fiscal Prudence Improves Inflation Outlook, Says AMFI Chairperson

If India remains on the path of fiscal consolidation, it creates a better outlook for inflation, subsequently creating space for the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary condition over a period of time, Navneet Munot, chairperson of the Association of Mutual Funds in India said on Thursday.

"It's a critical input for both the RBI as what the government is doing on fiscal side, and as well as supply-side," Munot told NDTV Profit.

Fiscal consolidation gives more independence to the central bank on the monetary policy side, he said.

The Union government has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% for the next financial year, with gross borrowing pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while presenting the interim budget 2024 in Parliament.