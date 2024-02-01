Budget 2024: Fiscal Consolidation Priority, Budget Math Realistic, Say Economists

The budget has stuck to the task of following the path of fiscal prudence and indicated 5.1% as the deficit target for FY25. Given that the government was able to maintain the deficit ratio at 5.8% instead of 5.9% for FY24, even though the denominator was lower, it does look like a pragmatic target, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. "It does look likely that the target of 4.5% will be achieved in FY26."

This was not a pre-election budget, said Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura. While the budget speech talked a lot about the key voter constituents, it has chosen to prioritise fiscal consolidation, she said. This bodes well for macro stability and will be seen as positive by the RBI as well.