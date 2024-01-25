Budget 2024: Fiscal Consolidation In Focus With Prioritised Capex, Say Analysts

While comfortably achieving the fiscal deficit target for the current year, the upcoming budget is likely to signal further fiscal consolidation with improved and prioritised capital expenditure, according to analysts.

Robust tax collection in FY24 has given the government some fiscal space to carry out additional spending and yet meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP, Goldman Sachs said in a report.

"We expect the focus on capex to continue but at a slower pace than what has been seen in the last few years, given the medium-term fiscal consolidation path of the central government," Goldman Sachs said.

The fiscal position for India appears well-managed from a flow perspective, but there is a need for debt reduction, Barclays said in its report.

It expects the interim budget to signal further fiscal consolidation and provide long-term goals for deficit management to reduce the public debt burden and create more fiscal space.