Budget 2024: Finance Minister Announces Rental Housing For Industrial Workers

In a move to address the housing needs of industrial workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a rental housing initiative in Budget 2024.
The scheme will feature dormitory-style accommodations developed through a Public-Private Partnership model, with viability gap funding support and commitments from anchor industries.
This initiative is part of the broader effort to boost industrial growth and worker welfare in the country.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This is the first budget after the Narendra Modi government won its third term and Sitharaman's seventh presentation in a row.