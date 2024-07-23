NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Finance Minister Announces Rental Housing For Industrial Workers
Associate
Sponsors
CANARA and HSBCICICISammaan capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Announces Rental Housing For Industrial Workers

The scheme will feature dormitory-style accommodations developed through a Public-Private Partnership model.

23 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Source: NDTV Profit)

In a move to address the housing needs of industrial workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a rental housing initiative in Budget 2024.

The scheme will feature dormitory-style accommodations developed through a Public-Private Partnership model, with viability gap funding support and commitments from anchor industries.

This initiative is part of the broader effort to boost industrial growth and worker welfare in the country.

Watch the budget live here:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This is the first budget after the Narendra Modi government won its third term and Sitharaman's seventh presentation in a row.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Standard Deduction In Personal Income Tax Raised To Rs 75,000

Opinion
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Standard Deduction In Personal Income Tax Raised To Rs 75,000
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT