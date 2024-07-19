Budget 2024: FAME Subsidies For EVs, PLI Benefits On Wishlist For Sitharaman

The government unveiled earlier this year its new electric vehicle policy to invite foreign carmakers to set up local manufacturing units in India. This will allow companies like Tesla Inc. to initially import their vehicles at a lower customs duty rate of just 15%, compared to 75% currently. They would be allowed to import 8,000 vehicles per year and would be expected to start manufacturing facilities over three years and achieve localisation of 25% in the time frame. Within five years of the plant's opening, this would rise to 50%.

But since the announcement, there has been little movement, either by the government or the companies. Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, had planned to visit India and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, marking his first such visit and a significant boost to the government's localization programme, but 'Tesla Obligations' prevented this from happening. Instead, he visited China shortly, which was significant as Tesla reached an agreement with Chinese tech giant Baidu to use its mapping license technology for data collection on China's public roads. This cleared a key regulatory hurdle to the rollout of self-driving software in the country, which was a big win for Tesla and Elon.

While the government’s targets are stiff for localization, foreign carmakers would significantly benefit from the lower duty structure and market acceptance while building manufacturing facilities. Any additional budgetary action in this regard would be key monitorable. There have also been some media reports of Vinfast, which has already invested in setting up a manufacturing facility in India, holding discussions about being eligible under the scheme.

Additionally, local players such as Tata Motors Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. have also been said to hold discussions for any incentives for setting up EV dedicated facilities.