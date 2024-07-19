Budget 2024: Expectations From Technology Sector Leaders

AHEAD

Praveen Grover, Vice President and Managing Director

“As we approach the upcoming budget, it is imperative to emphasise the need for tax incentives and subsidies for research and development. The tech industry anticipates a transformative phase that could set new benchmarks for innovation and growth. Expectations are high for increased allocations towards digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aiming to bolster India's position as a global tech hub.

We also look forward to incentives to spur investments in startups and emerging technologies, furthering the vision of a digitally empowered society. Streamlined regulatory frameworks and policies promoting ease of doing business are anticipated to enable a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving sustainable growth and business innovation.

Similarly, further investment in Skill India Digital can enhance our workforce's capabilities, as fostering innovation in emerging technology is essential to keep India competitive on the global stage. Streamlining the Advance Pricing Agreement and Mutual Agreement Procedure regulations will also play a major role in this journey.”