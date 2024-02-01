NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Estimates, Policies Very Consistent, Says Abakkus Asset's Sunil Singhania
Budget 2024: Estimates, Policies Very Consistent, Says Abakkus Asset's Sunil Singhania

He highlighted that the government's major focus would be infrastructure development.

01 Feb 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the interim budget on Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo: Ministry of Finance/X

The interim budget has reiterated that the estimates and policies have been very consistent for the past many years, according to Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP.

"We have maintained the fiscal prudence or roadmap with fiscal deficit to be better than what it was projected," he told NDTV Profit on Thursday. "The fiscal deficit for the next year is also estimated at 5.1%, which gives us confidence that we have stuck to fiscal prudence and growth of the economy."

Singhania said that the bonds and yields had also corrected by 10 basis points. He highlighted that the government's major focus would be infrastructure development along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to install solar rooftops in 1 crore households.

"Making India a great place to manufacture not just domestic but also long-term exports. This is how a long-term portfolio will be positioned," he said.

Sunil Singhania (Source: Abakkus Asset Manager website)

Pratik Aggarwal, executive director at Motilal Oswal AMC, said equity markets maintained their levels with least expectations from the budget.

From the disinvestment point of view, Aggarwal recommends that while selling the stocks, it's important to not speak about it much as it can "hamper the price discovery, which the markets are supposed to do".

"Disinvestment should be opportune, done sharply along with players being ready all the time," he said.

