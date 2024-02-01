Budget 2024: 'Disinflation Budget' Paves Way For More Monetary Policy Action, Says Maneesh Dangi

This is a "disinflation budget" with more focus on fiscal consolidation and it paves the way for more monetary policy action, according to Maneesh Dangi, founder of Macro Mosaic Investing and Research Pvt.

The fiscal deficit of 5.1% is sort of paving the way for the pivot for ease in monetary policy, Dangi told NDTV Profit on Thursday. "This is not a growth budget, this is a disinflation budget, and essentially, very good in the long and medium term."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024, in which FY25 gross market borrowings have been pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore. This was lower than a number of Rs 15 lakh crore that economists had expected.