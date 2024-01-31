Budget 2024: Date, Time, Live Streaming And How To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 this week in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman will equal the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai when she presents her sixth straight budget on February 1. Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019.

With the presentation of the Interim Budget, Sitharaman will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.

The Interim Budget 2024-25 will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authority to spend certain sums of money till a new government comes to office after the April-May general elections.

As the Parliamentary elections are due, Sitharaman's Interim Budget may not contain any major policy changes. A vote-on-account, once approved by Parliament, will authorise the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India on a pro-rata basis to meet expenditure for the April-July period.

The new government, which is likely to be formed around June, will come up with a final budget for 2024-25 sometime in July.

Like the previous three full Union Budgets, Interim Union Budget 2024 will also be delivered in paperless form.

All the Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in, it said.

The Budget documents will be available on the app after the finance minister completes the Budget speech in Parliament.