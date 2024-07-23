Budget 2024: Custom Duty Cut On Mobiles, Circuit Boards To Benefit EMS Industry Players

Printed circuit boards are a key component for electronics. Currently, India imports and assembles the final PCBs, which are eventually used in the manufacturing of electronics by EMS players. The government has reduced the basic customs duty from 20% previously to 15%.

Dixon Technologies will be one of the biggest beneficiaries, as they are India's largest third-party mobile manufacturer.

They manufacture mobiles among other electronic items and cater to companies such as Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi, among others. While Dixon Technologies does not give a breakdown of revenue by products such as PCBs, box builds, etc., the mobile division is the biggest revenue contributor for the company and formed 60% of its total revenue in fiscal 2024.

Dixon Technologies is one of the listed heavyweight players in mobile manufacturing. Other players like Tata Electronics—which manufactures the iPhone in its Tamil Nadu facility—and Lava Mobiles will be the other beneficiaries under this custom duty rate cut.

Some other companies that will also benefit include Kaynes Technologies, PG Electroplast, and Amber Enterprises.