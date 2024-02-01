Budget 2024: Corporate India To Push Pedal On Private Capex, Says Rajiv Anand

With the fiscal deficit target of 5.1% for FY25, corporate India will push the pedal on private capex as we go forward, according to Rajiv Anand.

The budget clearly shows that the fiscal deficit is going to be managed in the next five years, said Anand, deputy managing director of Axis Bank Ltd. With the market expecting a fiscal deficit of 5.4%, the announced target is a "pleasant surprise", he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday. Infrastructure spending and ease of doing business remain among the key focus areas.

The FY24 fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.8% of GDP, below the budgeted 5.9%, the Finance Minister said. She pegged the FY25 target at 5.1%, with an aim to reduce it to 4.5% by FY26.

Fiscal arithmetic looks credible as the capital expenditure increase is higher than the overall rise in expenses, which is positive. "We are certainly seeing private capex kicking in the last 8–12 quarters."

Since corporate accruals have been strong, much of this private capex has been funded by accruals. "After we get the uncertainty of the elections out of the way, we can expect that corporate India will push the pedal on private capex as we go forward."