Budget 2024: Capital Gains Tax Realignment Maybe On The Horizon, Says Maneesh Dangi

A realignment in capital gains tax rates maybe on the horizon during the current term of the Union government as part of a global consensus of treating it more uniformly and not as a local issue, according to Maneesh Dangi, founder of Macro Mosaic Investing and Research.

"The train is coming from the other side and will hit you someday," he said during a discussion on NDTV Profit's Budget 2024 Think Tank. "It will almost certainly hit during this term of the Modi government."

Dangi explained that a form of harmonisation across various asset classes was likely, potentially leading to a uniform long-term capital gains tax period of two years. "We might see the capital-gains tax rates aligned more closely with European standards rather than the US ones. However, political shifts, such as a potential Trump victory in the US, might delay this process by another four years," he said.