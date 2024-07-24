Budget 2024: Capital Gains Tax Hiked — Mutual Fund Winners And Losers

A change in taxation for debt funds some time ago resulted in the inclusion of several other categories of funds, such as gold funds, international funds, and even fund of funds, under the debt funds category for taxation. This resulted in a significant tax burden for investors in these funds, but the 2024 Union Budget now includes a relief measure for them.

The definition of what qualifies as a debt mutual fund has been changed, and this, along with the higher tax rate on equity oriented funds, will have an impact across multiple categories.

Here is a detailed look at the new situation for various categories of mutual funds.