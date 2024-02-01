NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme To Be Extended To ASHA, Anganwadi Workers
Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme To Be Extended To ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

01 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/X)</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/X)

Healthcare services offered under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account, or ABHA, scheme will be extended to all ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the interim budget on Thursday.

This is the budget before the impending general elections scheduled later this year.

