Budget 2024 Allots Funds To Build 1 Crore Houses In Urban Areas

Union Minister Manohar Lal praised the 2024-25 Budget as being people-centric, emphasising that the Union government has addressed the needs of all segments of society, particularly women and farmers.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs highlighted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, presented the previous day, includes provisions for funding 1 crore houses in urban areas.

"In the Union budget, numerous schemes have been introduced aimed at the welfare of every sector of society. The budget also prioritises infrastructure development...," Lal said.