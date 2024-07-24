Budget 2024 Allots Funds To Build 1 Crore Houses In Urban Areas
Under the PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0, housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families will be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore.
Union Minister Manohar Lal praised the 2024-25 Budget as being people-centric, emphasising that the Union government has addressed the needs of all segments of society, particularly women and farmers.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs highlighted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, presented the previous day, includes provisions for funding 1 crore houses in urban areas.
"In the Union budget, numerous schemes have been introduced aimed at the welfare of every sector of society. The budget also prioritises infrastructure development...," Lal said.
On Tuesday, the government announced central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore over the next five years to meet the housing requirement of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and proposed interest subsidy to provide loans at affordable rates.
Talking about budgetary allocation for cities, the minister said in the budget, the government has made provision for several projects for holistic development of urban areas.
He said the government has also announced a transit-oriented development plan for 14 large cities with a population of over 30 lakh in its budget for 2024-25.
