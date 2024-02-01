Budget 2024 Allocation: Defence Gets The Biggest Slice, MGNREGA Outlay Jumps

Defence received the highest allocation as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued to focus on infrastructure, local manufacturing and fiscal consolidation in the 2024 interim budget.

The outlay for the Defence Ministry is budgeted at Rs 6.2 lakh crore for FY25 as compared with Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the ongoing fiscal, according to budget documents. Road transport and railways remain among the top three ministries by allocation in the budget.