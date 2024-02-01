Budget 2024: Aim For 2 Crore More Houses In Five Years Under PM Awas Yojana, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her interim Budget 2024 speech that the government aims to make another 2 crore houses in next five years under PM Awas Yojana.

This has been done to meet the requirement of increasing families.

So far, the scheme's implementation has resulted in the government achieving its target of setting up over 3 crore houses.

Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament. Last year, the Finance Minister had proposed an allocation of Rs 79.590 crore for the "housing for all" initiative of the government.

The Finance Minister also said that a scheme would be launched for deserving sections of middle class, living in the rented houses or slums.

This would help deserving sections of middle class to build their own houses, she said.