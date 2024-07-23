Budget 2024: A Look At How Government Earns, Spends One Rupee

With the Union Budget 2024–25, the government also released a bifurcation, explaining how its revenue is sourced and where it is spent.

The revenue is primarily sourced from taxes, with 63 paise of every rupee earned coming from direct and indirect taxes. Direct taxes, including income and corporate taxes, contribute 36 paise. Indirect taxes, such as the goods and services tax, excise and customs duties, add up to 27 paise.

Non-tax revenue like disinvestment contributes 9 paise and non-debt capital receipts make up 1 paise of the government's earnings.