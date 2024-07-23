Budget 2024: A Breakdown Of Personal Taxes | Infographic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Source: of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting/X)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024–25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The income-tax slabs have now been revised, which would translate into a change in the calculations of personal taxes.
Measures like increasing the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 have also been incorporated into the budget.