Budget 2024: A Breakdown Of Personal Taxes | Infographic

Measures like increasing the standard deduction to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 have also been incorporated into the budget.

23 Jul 2024, 06:15 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the&nbsp;Union Budget 2024-25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Source:&nbsp;of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting/X)</p></div>
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Source: of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting/X)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024–25 at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The income-tax slabs have now been revised, which would translate into a change in the calculations of personal taxes.

Here's a breakdown of the new changes:

Watch The Video Here

