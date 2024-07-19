Industry Experts Prioritise Rural Sector And Agricultural Infrastructure In Budget

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gearing up to present the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government, industry players expect that the government would come out with proposals to boost the rural economy and earmark adequate funds for agri-infrastructure development.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25, the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government in the Lok Sabha.

The government has a capital expenditure target of Rs 11.1 lakh crore in the Interim Budget Estimate, said Ashish Modani, ICRA's Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings.

He said against the embedded growth target of 17.1% for fiscal 2025, the government's capital expenditure declined by 14.4% on a year-over-year basis to Rs 1.4 lakh crore in April-May fiscal 2025 amid a volatile monthly trend.

"Further, the capex numbers are typically low in the monsoon months, thereby suggesting that the required monthly run-rate in the second half of fiscal 2025 would be quite sharp to achieve the IBE for the fiscal. Consequently, ICRA believes that the government is likely to retain its capital expenditure target of Rs 11.1 trillion for fiscal 2025," Modani said.