Artificial Intelligence: Can Budget 2024 Help Bridge Skills Gap In India?

The advancement of artificial intelligence and, particularly, the rapid growth of generative AI models over the past year have created a significant skills gap in India.

Even as AI continues to revolutionise industries and reshape the future of work, there is a growing demand for professionals with expertise in the technology.

During her 2024 interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the importance of skilling the youth of the country, highlighting the role of the Skill India Mission.

"The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3,000 new Industrial Training Institutes. A large number of new institutions of higher learning, including IITs, IIITs, IIMs and universities, have also been set up," Sitharaman had said.

Yet, recent data on the AI skills gap paints a concerning picture. According to an estimate by Nasscom, approximately 4.16 lakh people are working in the AI and data science sector, and there is a shortage of more than 2 lakh AI professionals in the country.

This gap is expected to widen further amid the disruptive adoption of AI technology across industries, considering that only one in four workers are currently using AI skills at the workplace, according to a recent Salesforce study.