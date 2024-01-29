All You Need To Know On Disinvestment Ahead Of Budget 2024 — In Charts

Revenue metrics for the government of India have performed beyond initially set budget expectations in FY24, easing the task of containing fiscal deficit.

However, the exception has been disinvestment receipts, which have missed the target in the recent past, raising concerns about the fiscal marksmanship.

The government, as on date, has collected Rs 12,504 crore against a target of Rs 51,000 crore in FY24. This was primarily led by the offers for sale of Coal India Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and SJVN Ltd., among other transactions.

Last year, the department managed Rs 35,294 crore against a revised estimate of Rs 50,000 crore, which was already slashed from a FY23 budget expectation of Rs 65,000 crore.

According to Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, while interest payments don't pose a perception that the debt is "mounting' and unmanagable", the pressure point is not getting the fiscal marksmanship right for disinvestment proceeds.

"...we are not able to match our aspirations as the way it is envisioned... as of now, the taxes are buoyant making the path to (fiscal) consolidation through tax buoyancy, however expenditure compression could have adverse macroeconomic consequences," she told NDTV Profit.

