Alibaba Okays Another $25 Billion Buyback After Sales Miss

Alibaba’s action may assuage some investors nervous about the uncertainty clouding the once-dominant internet company — a barometer of Chinese demand that’s going through a complicated multi-way split intended to rejuvenate the national icon. In recent quarters, its performance has mirrored a downturn in the economy while underscoring a loss of market share to rivals such as PDD and ByteDance Ltd. It posted a lower-than-projected 5% rise in December quarter revenue to 260.3 billion yuan ($36.2 billion), well off the pace of previous years. Net income in the period fell sharply to 14.4 billion yuan.