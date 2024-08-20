Wegofin: Revolutionising Banking, Financial Operations For Businesses In The Age Of Tech

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

The rising adoption of digital technologies and enhanced mobile connectivity has resulted in a marked shift in how people access financial services. Customers are no longer keen on queuing up to banks, filling out lengthy forms or using physical currency or wallets for their day-to-day transactions. They want smart, safe financial solutions that are customised to their needs and deliver greater peace of mind especially when the matter in question is money!

To embrace this tech-driven future of finance, businesses must be able to leverage data and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence to develop intelligent, innovative systems that not just drive efficiencies for themselves but offer value to customers too.

It is here that fintech startup Wegofin is removing the inefficiencies of traditional banking and helping businesses optimise banking and financial operations through technology.

The Story Of Wegofin

Wegofin was created by Prabhu Kumar, who is widely recognised as an innovator in digital payments. In his almost two decade of experience in strategy and leadership roles, Kumar had firsthand observed the inadequacies of traditional business banking. He envisioned a platform that would seamlessly integrate different banking functions into a user-friendly interface, and Wegofin was born!

Recognising the pain points faced by the industry, Wegofin’s objective was to simplify business banking in order to address the unique needs of both large and small to medium-sized enterprises. Today, the startup’s comprehensive suite of services—ranging from intuitive mobile banking solutions to cutting-edge financial management tools—are revolutionising the way businesses handle their banking and financial operations.