Toshiba Shaping The Sustainable With Its Next-Gen Technologies

Since its founding in 1875, Toshiba has combined innovation and expertise to tackle social issues. Toshiba’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality and a circular economy by building infrastructure that everyone can enjoy and a connected data society. In this process, we will continually create value by maximising the power of data, and draw on the product expertise, technologies and customer relationships we have cultivated over the years to support social infrastructure, including the energy, water treatment, transportation and devices businesses.

Toshiba Group in India is making good progress in business expansion. In FY22, consolidated revenue of all Indian Toshiba Group companies grew almost by 50%. Toshiba can provide comprehensive solutions to generate, transfer and store and smartly use energy; we are also experts in water management and a reliable partner of the government in its “Clean Ganga” initiative. Toshiba's SCiB™, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery ideal for hybrid vehicles, is receiving encouraging response from the industry, and we are partnering up with a major car company to support Indian Green Mobility initiative.

We need to achieve growth along with protecting environment. By integrating sustainability into our business goals, we will solve several problems caused by social challenges. Toshiba’s management philosophy is “Committed to People, Committed to the Future.” We believe we will contribute to a new better world.

Toshiba India's Sustainability Report: A Business Update On Environmental Responsibility

With the government’s strategy for accelerating the pace of sustainable economic development, India is primed for ‘Green Growth.’ With a rich heritage of almost 150 years of continuous innovation and technological excellence, Toshiba is in a unique position to support India in realising its goals for sustainable growth.

Toshiba has been a reliable partner in India’s quest for sustainable energy security and can provide comprehensive solutions to generate, transfer and store and smartly use energy. Toshiba can supply solutions and services in power plants by offering Cyber Physical Systems and IoT as a service like EtaPRO™ to improve the efficiency and reliability of power-generating assets. In addition, our Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solution helps to separate and capture CO 2 from thermal power plants, resulting in transition towards a carbon-neutral society.

For energy Transmission and Distribution (T&D), Toshiba is a world leader in the supply of integrated solutions for both conventional and renewable energy sources. To support the transition towards renewable energy and combat climate change, we have been supplying our clients with a wide range of high-quality, reliable and efficient transmission and distribution equipment, including GIS.

We are also experts in water management and a reliable partner of the government in its “Clean Ganga” initiative. Toshiba also contributes to the Clean Ganga initiative, and so far Toshiba has constructed a total of 10 sewage treatment plants across three states (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand), with a total installed capacity of 181 million litres per day (MLD).

Toshiba has been spearheading this transformation through its technologically advanced SCiB™ rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that present many industries an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise their energy consumption. With its wide industrial and infrastructure applications, Toshiba's SCiB™ rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can minimise environmental impact, create economic value and contribute to carbon neutrality.

Toshiba supports India’s ambitious Green Mobility initiatives through its automotive lithium-ion battery—SCiB™ rechargeable battery, contributing to improved fuel consumption efficiency and reduced CO 2 emissions. For example, if CO 2 emission reductions up to Scope 3*¹ are required, converting employee shuttle buses to EVs can be a countermeasure. With Toshiba’s SCiB™ that offer a high level of safety, rapid charging and long service life, the number of EV buses and the amount of rechargeable batteries required for operation can also be greatly reduced. In 2022, Toshiba signed an agreement with EVage to supply its SCiB™ cells for 10,000 EVage electric commercial vehicles.

Looking To The Future: New Technologies For A New World

In a rapidly evolving landscape, Toshiba pioneers the path forward, embracing cutting-edge technologies to shape a bold future for our changing world. Toshiba Group showcased energy solutions that play a crucial role in achieving carbon neutrality across the energy lifecycle at the Japan Pavilion at COP28, organised by Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan (“MOE”). The Toshiba technologies the MOE has selected to showcase include SCiB™, AEROXIA™ and P2C (power to chemicals)—that are contributing to the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

SCiB™ For Energy Storage And Smart-Use

SCiB™ helps reduce fuel consumption and CO/NOx emissions and life cycle costs, improves operating rates and enables the construction of highly safe and reliable battery systems. Applying SCiB™ to EV buses as an example, the required number of buses and battery capacity can be reduced, thereby reducing lifecycle costs and resource consumption. As batteries play an increasingly important role, SCiB™ contributes to tackling social issues.

Watch the video to get to know about the SCiB™ technology: