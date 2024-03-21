Toshiba Shaping The Sustainable With Its Next-Gen Technologies
COP27 set the stage for COP28 to continue the push towards a low-carbon future, particularly in the realm of transitioning from fossil fuel. The research increasingly indicates that we will have to not only lower emissions as much and as fast as possible but also remove excess carbon that will continue to be emitted into the atmosphere from hard-to-abate sectors. Technological solutions will also be central to decarbonisation through initiatives such as digital transformation, which can act as an enabler to decarbonisation, or technologies for carbon capture and sequestration.
Toshiba has the tools and the technology needed to accelerate the global energy transition and reduce carbon emissions as much as possible. As such, Toshiba Group formulated the Environmental Future Vision 2050 to address carbon neutrality, the circular economy and a society in harmony with nature. Toshiba will promote the implementation of initiatives in three areas: “response to climate change,” “response to the circular economy” and “consideration of ecosystems” so as to realise the ideal situation by 2050. In November 2021, we revised the vision “response to climate change” from 50% reduction across the Group's value chain by FY2030 to “Achievement of carbon neutrality throughout the entire value chain (70% reduction of GHG emissions by FY2030).”
Toshiba recognises the importance of maintaining a management foundation with integrity and transparency to support our business activities, and, to that end, has set out the following as material issues to be addressed by Toshiba Group so as to increase our corporate value.
To learn more about the FY2022 performance and FY2023 Targets of Toshiba Group’s material issues, click here.
Toshiba's Sustainable Growth Agenda: Forging A Greener Future
Toshiba MD Shuichi Ito
Since its founding in 1875, Toshiba has combined innovation and expertise to tackle social issues. Toshiba’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality and a circular economy by building infrastructure that everyone can enjoy and a connected data society. In this process, we will continually create value by maximising the power of data, and draw on the product expertise, technologies and customer relationships we have cultivated over the years to support social infrastructure, including the energy, water treatment, transportation and devices businesses.
Toshiba Group in India is making good progress in business expansion. In FY22, consolidated revenue of all Indian Toshiba Group companies grew almost by 50%. Toshiba can provide comprehensive solutions to generate, transfer and store and smartly use energy; we are also experts in water management and a reliable partner of the government in its “Clean Ganga” initiative. Toshiba's SCiB™, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery ideal for hybrid vehicles, is receiving encouraging response from the industry, and we are partnering up with a major car company to support Indian Green Mobility initiative.
We need to achieve growth along with protecting environment. By integrating sustainability into our business goals, we will solve several problems caused by social challenges. Toshiba’s management philosophy is “Committed to People, Committed to the Future.” We believe we will contribute to a new better world.
Toshiba India's Sustainability Report: A Business Update On Environmental Responsibility
With the government’s strategy for accelerating the pace of sustainable economic development, India is primed for ‘Green Growth.’ With a rich heritage of almost 150 years of continuous innovation and technological excellence, Toshiba is in a unique position to support India in realising its goals for sustainable growth.
Toshiba has been a reliable partner in India’s quest for sustainable energy security and can provide comprehensive solutions to generate, transfer and store and smartly use energy. Toshiba can supply solutions and services in power plants by offering Cyber Physical Systems and IoT as a service like EtaPRO™ to improve the efficiency and reliability of power-generating assets. In addition, our Carbon Dioxide Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solution helps to separate and capture CO2 from thermal power plants, resulting in transition towards a carbon-neutral society.
For energy Transmission and Distribution (T&D), Toshiba is a world leader in the supply of integrated solutions for both conventional and renewable energy sources. To support the transition towards renewable energy and combat climate change, we have been supplying our clients with a wide range of high-quality, reliable and efficient transmission and distribution equipment, including GIS.
We are also experts in water management and a reliable partner of the government in its “Clean Ganga” initiative. Toshiba also contributes to the Clean Ganga initiative, and so far Toshiba has constructed a total of 10 sewage treatment plants across three states (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand), with a total installed capacity of 181 million litres per day (MLD).
Toshiba has been spearheading this transformation through its technologically advanced SCiB™ rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that present many industries an unprecedented opportunity to decarbonise their energy consumption. With its wide industrial and infrastructure applications, Toshiba's SCiB™ rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can minimise environmental impact, create economic value and contribute to carbon neutrality.
Toshiba supports India’s ambitious Green Mobility initiatives through its automotive lithium-ion battery—SCiB™ rechargeable battery, contributing to improved fuel consumption efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. For example, if CO2 emission reductions up to Scope 3*¹ are required, converting employee shuttle buses to EVs can be a countermeasure. With Toshiba’s SCiB™ that offer a high level of safety, rapid charging and long service life, the number of EV buses and the amount of rechargeable batteries required for operation can also be greatly reduced. In 2022, Toshiba signed an agreement with EVage to supply its SCiB™ cells for 10,000 EVage electric commercial vehicles.
Looking To The Future: New Technologies For A New World
In a rapidly evolving landscape, Toshiba pioneers the path forward, embracing cutting-edge technologies to shape a bold future for our changing world. Toshiba Group showcased energy solutions that play a crucial role in achieving carbon neutrality across the energy lifecycle at the Japan Pavilion at COP28, organised by Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan (“MOE”). The Toshiba technologies the MOE has selected to showcase include SCiB™, AEROXIA™ and P2C (power to chemicals)—that are contributing to the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality.
SCiB™ For Energy Storage And Smart-Use
SCiB™ helps reduce fuel consumption and CO/NOx emissions and life cycle costs, improves operating rates and enables the construction of highly safe and reliable battery systems. Applying SCiB™ to EV buses as an example, the required number of buses and battery capacity can be reduced, thereby reducing lifecycle costs and resource consumption. As batteries play an increasingly important role, SCiB™ contributes to tackling social issues.
Energy Transmission: AEROXIA™ Replaces SF6 In Power Facilities With Eco-Friendly Gas
Toshiba’s ground-breaking technology, AEROXIA™ is set to transform the world of energy transmission by replacing SF6 gas, commonly used in high-voltage electrical equipment, with an eco-friendly alternative derived from natural sources. The environmental impact of using SF6 is staggering—over 20,000 times the global warming potential of CO2 when released into the atmosphere. Toshiba's AEROXIA™ offers eco-friendly, low-maintenance and highly efficient solutions for electrical power using natural-origin gas alternatives.
P2C (Power To Chemicals) That Transforms CO2 Into Green Resources With Renewable Energy
P2C is the bridge between carbon capture and utilisation in the CCU supply chain, and Toshiba has developed an advanced electrolysis catalyst that delivers the world's highest CO2 conversion rate. The process uses renewable energy, and acts on CO2 in a gaseous state, not dissolved in water, converting it into carbon monoxide, an important raw material for chemical synthesis.
*1: Scope 3 encompasses emissions that are not produced by the company itself and are not the result of activities from assets owned or controlled by them, but by those that it’s indirectly responsible for up and down its value chain.