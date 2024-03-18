Tested Like Samsonite: Breaking Barriers, Reshaping The Boundaries Of Resilience And Innovation

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

Samsonite, the global leader in travel solutions, has launched an innovative campaign, “Tested Like Samsonite,” which showcases the brand's century-long legacy of excellence. Transcending the horizons of resilience and endurance, Samsonite sets on a journey to redefine strength and durability featuring an exceptional lineup of influential personalities testing the brand's latest products.

Samsonite, a stalwart in the travel industry for 113 years, introduced the “Tested Like Samsonite” campaign as a testimonial to individuals who symbolise immense strength and valour in the face of adversities. Highlighting similarities between the resilient journey of each individual and the durability of Samsonite's diverse range of products, the campaign goes beyond conventional product testing.

Anushree Tainwala, executive director, marketing, Samsonite, emphasised, "Samsonite products are not just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. “Tested Like Samsonite” is a celebration of resilience and quality. Our carefully crafted marketing campaign captures the very essence of the Samsonite—resilience and perseverance. This campaign highlights our strong commitment to excellence. Our ultimate goal is to ignite inspiration in our audience by showcasing the enduring spirit of each Samsonite creation."

This campaign marks a groundbreaking moment for the brand as it assembled an exceptional lineup that includes not only sports and fitness icons but also renowned figures from the culinary and business realms. The ensemble, comprising Karun Chandhok, Milind Soman, Sania Mirza, Chef Garima Arora, Vidyut Jammwal and Ghazal Alagh, reflects the brand's commitment to embracing a spectrum of talents and achievements.

The campaign unfolds in a compelling six-part video series (Karun Chandhok, Milind Soman, Sania Mirza, Ghazal Alagh, Garima Arora and Vidyut Jammwal), where each influencer subjects Samsonite's iconic luggage to tests mirroring the challenges they have overcome in their own journeys.

The video campaign will feature across digital platforms and social media networks, showcasing stories of resilience and strength portrayed by influential icons.