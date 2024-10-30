Shubh Din, Shubh Nivesh: Looking For An Auspicious Start To Your Investment Journey?

*This is a sponsored article in collaboration with ICICI Direct.

In Indian stock markets, Muhurat Trading holds a special place. It is a traditional practice followed by the financial markets where trading is conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This tradition is rooted in Hindu mythology, where it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi—the deity of wealth—blesses businesses and investments made at the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

In 2024, the special one-hour Muhurat Trading session is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, between 6 pm to 7 pm, and the pre-market opens from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. All trading, including in equity, derivatives, equity futures and options, securities lending and borrowing, and more, is included in the session. Typically, the session comprises a Block Deal Session, Pre-Open Session, Normal Market Session (one-hour session during when most trading happens), Call Auction Session and Closing Session.

As the “Shubh Din” draws closer, it is important to understand its significance and what “Shubh Nivesh” investors can make during this auspicious time.

Why Muhurat Trading Is Considered ‘Shubh’ For Investors

Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, says, “Muhurat trading is a symbolic event on the day of Diwali. As per tradition, this is a good day to start your investing journey. If you want to start an SIP or if someone is looking to reshuffle their portfolios, it’s considered an auspicious day to do that.”

Investors look forward to the day for a variety of reasons:

Auspicious Beginnings: Investing during Muhurat trading is considered to bring positive outcomes, as it is believed to set the tone for the entire year ahead.

Symbolic Gesture: By engaging in trading on this auspicious day, investors express their faith in good luck that goes hand-in-hand with divine blessings.

Traditional Values: The day also reflects the cultural and religious values of investors, creating a sense of unity and camaraderie within the market.

Positive Market Sentiment: The collective optimism and positivity surrounding Muhurat trading often results in upbeat market sentiment.

Muhurat Or Otherwise: Focus On Fundamentals