Razorpay Launches Industry-First Push Provisioning For Cards: Set to Drive 40% Increase in Activation Spends

*This is in partnership with NDTV Profit BrandStudio

Credit card adoption in India has seen a remarkable surge, with the number of cards issued by banks rising sharply to 10.38 crore as of June 2024. According to RBI data, this is up from 8.87 crore in June 2023, 7.87 crore in June 2022, and 6.28 crore in June 2021.

Despite this significant growth, delivering an optimal card payment experience for new customers has remained a challenge for businesses. For instance, when making card payments to a brand for the first time, customers are required to enter the 16-digit card number, CVV, expiry date, and the cardholder's name. This is a cumbersome, error-prone process, making the first-time purchase experience frustrating. Additionally, this repetitive input process is required for each new brand, increasing the inconvenience for customers.

This is not good news for businesses, which spend huge sums on customer acquisition but are not always guaranteed conversions. While tokenisation—which was introduced by the RBI in September 2021—has led to a 5% jump in success rates for saved cards, less than 30% of all cards are actually tokenised!

This could be due to many reasons, including the effort involved in manually saving card details with every business.