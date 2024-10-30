How To Use UPI For Travel Expenses: Tips For Frequent Travellers

*This is in paid partnership with Bajaj Finserv.

Travelling frequently comes with its own set of challenges, and managing expenses efficiently is one of them. For travellers, having a seamless way to make payments without carrying large amounts of cash or multiple cards can make the journey more enjoyable. This is where Unified Payments Interface comes in handy.

UPI has revolutionised the way we handle transactions, providing a fast, secure and convenient way to manage travel expenses. If you're a frequent traveller, using a UPI app can help you stay organised and keep your payments hassle-free. Let us explore the different ways to use UPI payment while travelling and tips to make the most of this convenient payment method.

1. Pay For Local Transportation Easily

Local transportation costs can quickly increase when travelling in a new city or country. Whether you're using a cab, rickshaw or renting a bike, you can use UPI for quick, contactless payments. Many transportation services, including popular ride-hailing apps, now accept UPI payment. It’s fast and eliminates the need to carry exact change, which is often a challenge in foreign or unfamiliar places.

This feature is especially useful for frequent travellers when hopping between cities. Instead of worrying about carrying cash or exchanging currencies, you can pay using your app, which automatically deducts from your account in real time.

2. Split Bills With Fellow Travellers

One of the most useful features for group travellers is the ability to split expenses instantly. Whether you’re sharing a hotel room, renting a car or eating out with friends, you can split the bill using your UPI app. Many apps offer a "split bill" feature where you can divide the total amount among friends and send them requests for their share.

This not only simplifies group travel but also avoids the awkwardness of settling finances at the end of a trip. It makes cost-sharing easy and transparent, so you can focus on enjoying your trip without worrying about who owes whom.

3. Take Advantage Of Offers and Cashback

Frequent travellers can save money by using various UPI offers and cashback deals. Many merchants and platforms provide discounts or cashback when payments are made via UPI. This can include discounts on hotel bookings, flight tickets, food deliveries and more.

Before making any major travel-related purchases, check the available offers on your app. Whether you’re booking a flight or buying souvenirs, you might find a deal that saves you money. Over time, these small savings can add up, making your travels more cost-efficient.

4. Pay For Food And Drinks At Local Eateries

Whether grabbing a quick bite at a food stall or dining at a popular restaurant, UPI is a convenient way to settle your food bills. Many eateries, even in small towns or tourist hubs, accept UPI payments. It’s particularly helpful when you’re short on cash or don’t want to fumble through multiple cards.

For solo travelers, this eliminates the need to visit ATMs or carry excess cash, ensuring smoother and more secure travels. Plus, it’s a great way to avoid transaction fees that may come with using international cards.

5. Book Accommodation On The Go

Travellers often need to book housing at the last minute. Whether you’re reserving a hotel room, a homestay or even a hostel bed, many booking platforms now support UPI payments. With just a few taps, you can secure your stay, often benefiting from faster confirmations than traditional payment methods.

Some platforms offer exclusive UPI offers, allowing you to save on accommodation costs. This flexibility is particularly helpful for travellers who prefer spontaneous plans and don’t want to be restricted by pre-booked hotels.

6. Shop At Local Markets Without Cash

Exploring local markets is one of the highlights of travelling. However, many vendors in these markets are moving away from cash-only transactions and accepting UPI payments. Whether you’re purchasing handmade crafts, souvenirs or fresh produce, you can pay directly from your bank account without needing cash.

For frequent travellers, this adds convenience to the shopping experience. It also allows you to track your expenses better since every transaction is recorded within the app. If you’re concerned about overspending during your trip, this feature helps keep your budget in check.

Travel Smarter With UPI

For frequent travelers, UPI simplifies the process of managing expenses, whether it's paying for local transportation, splitting bills or taking advantage of cashback offers. Using your UPI app effectively allows you to streamline your payments, avoid the hassle of carrying cash and enjoy a more relaxed travel experience.

