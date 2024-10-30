How To Break A Fixed Deposit: The Process Explained

*This is in paid partnership with Bajaj Finserv.

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option in India due to their safety and fixed returns. However, there might be times when you need to access your funds before the maturity date. Breaking an FD involves a premature withdrawal, which typically comes with a penalty. Here's a detailed guide on how to break a fixed deposit and what to expect.

Before breaking an FD, it's crucial to understand the penalty associated with premature withdrawal. Banks usually charge a penalty for breaking an FD, and the amount varies depending on the bank, the tenure of the FD and the amount deposited.

Steps To Break a Fixed Deposit

1. Visit Your Bank Branch

The most common method is to visit your bank branch where you opened the FD. Some banks allow you to initiate the FD-breaking process through their online banking portal. A few banks also offer this facility through their mobile banking apps.

2. Required Documents

Original FD receipt

Photo identification proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.)

Address proof (Aadhaar card, passport, utility bills, etc.)

If applicable, nominee's details and identification proof

3. Fill Out The Premature Withdrawal Form

The bank will provide you with a premature withdrawal form. Fill in the required details accurately, including the reason for breaking the FD.

4. Calculate The Penalty

The bank will calculate the penalty based on their prevailing rates and the tenure of the FD. The penalty amount will be deducted from the total FD amount.

5. Receive The Funds

Once the process is complete, you will receive the remaining amount after deducting the penalty. The funds can be credited to your savings account or paid in cash, depending on the bank's policy and the amount involved.

Factors Affecting The Penalty

1. Tenure Of The FD

Longer-Term FDs: FDs with longer tenures often have higher penalties for premature withdrawal. This is because banks rely on long-term deposits to plan their investments and operations. Breaking a long-term FD disrupts their plans, leading to higher penalties.

Shorter-Term FDs: FDs with shorter tenures typically have lower penalties or may even be penalty-free. Banks are more flexible with shorter-term deposits as they can easily reinvest the funds.

2. Bank's Policy

Different Banks, Different Policies: Each bank has its own specific policy regarding premature FD withdrawals. Some banks may impose higher penalties than others.

Special Schemes: Certain banks may offer special FD schemes with lower or no penalties for premature withdrawal. These schemes are often targeted at specific customer segments or tied to certain products.

3. Interest Rate Scenario

Rising Interest Rates: If interest rates have increased after you opened your FD, the penalty for premature withdrawal may be higher. This is because the bank is losing out on the opportunity to earn higher interest on the funds.

Falling Interest Rates: If interest rates have decreased, the penalty may be lower. However, it's important to note that this is not always the case, as banks may still impose a penalty to protect their interests.

4. FD Type

Standard FDs: Traditional FDs typically have standard penalty rates based on the factors mentioned above.

Tax-Saving FDs: These FDs may have specific penalty rules, which may vary depending on the tax laws and bank policies.

Senior Citizen FDs: Banks may offer special FD schemes for senior citizens with lower or no penalties for premature withdrawal.

5. Amount Deposited

Higher Amounts: For larger FD amounts, the penalty may be a fixed percentage of the interest earned rather than a specific rate.

Lower Amounts: Smaller FD amounts may have a fixed penalty amount, regardless of the interest earned.

By understanding these factors and carefully considering your financial needs, you can make informed decisions about whether to break your FD prematurely and minimise the potential financial impact.

Tips To Minimise Penalties

Check The Penalty Structure: Before investing in an FD, inquire about the penalty structure for premature withdrawal.

Choose A Shorter Tenure: If you anticipate needing the funds sooner, opt for a shorter tenure FD to minimise the potential penalty.

Consider A Liquid FD: Some banks offer liquid FDs with lower or no penalty for early withdrawal.

Emergency Fund: Maintain an emergency fund to avoid breaking FDs for urgent needs.

Alternative Options To Breaking An FD

If you need urgent funds but want to avoid the penalty, consider these alternatives:

Loan Against FD: You can take a loan against your FD without breaking it. This allows you to access funds while keeping your investment intact.

FD With Overdraft Facility: Some banks offer FDs with an overdraft facility, enabling you to withdraw a certain amount without breaking the FD.

Final Words

While breaking a fixed deposit is a viable option in certain circumstances, it's essential to weigh the costs and benefits carefully. Understanding the penalty structure, exploring alternative options and planning your finances effectively can help you make informed decisions. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can smoothly navigate the process of breaking a fixed deposit.

